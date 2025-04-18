In Kampala City Businesses Paused To Observe Good Friday Procession

Canon Dr Rebecca Magret Nyegenye preaching near Equatorial Mall to city residents.

Business activities in downtown Kampala briefly came to a standstill as members of the business community stepped out of arcades to observe the 2025 Good Friday procession, led by religious leaders from All Saints’ Cathedral, Nakasero. The annual event reenacts the Way of the Cross, reflecting on the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

This year’s ecumenical procession, held under the theme “Lord, Wake Us Up and Save Us from Perishing,” is part of nationwide Good Friday observances coordinated by the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC). The procession began at All Saints’ Cathedral with an opening prayer service led by Canon Frederick Balwa, the Assistant Bishop of the Kampala Archdiocese.

Canon Balwa highlighted the spiritual significance of the Way of the Cross, calling it a moment of deep reflection on God’s love and the ultimate sacrifice made through Christ. “As we observe this day, we reflect on the journey and suffering of our Savior, taking time to examine our lives,” Balwa said. “We will make several stops along the way to share the message with those in need. Although the Archbishop won’t be joining us for the procession, he’ll be leading the main service at Old Kampala Playground, where we’ll ultimately gather.”

He further encouraged Christians to use the day to renew their faith, reflect on their lives, and extend forgiveness as Jesus did. “On a day like this, Christians should reflect on the love and suffering Jesus went through for them, renew their ways, and forgive others as Jesus forgave those who crucified him,” he added.

Escorted by traffic police and led by a brass band, the procession wound through key downtown streets, including Kyagwe Road and Gaddafi Road. At each stop, religious leaders delivered short sermons to pedestrians, traders, and motorists who paused to listen.

“Repent your sins and be renewed today. Christ’s sacrifice is for your salvation,” was the recurring message from various preachers, including Canon Dr. Rebecca Margaret Nyegenye, the Provost of All Saints’ Cathedral. The joint Good Friday service is expected to bring together believers from several Christian denominations. Catholics will march from Lubaga Cathedral, while the Orthodox faithful will begin their procession from Namungoona, converging with other groups at the Old Kampala Playground for a united prayer service.

