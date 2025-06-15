Inspiration
Boda Boda Fathers Take a Stand: A Pledge to End Sexual Violence and Empower Girls
In a powerful and unexpected turn, a contingent of fathers from Kampala’s bustling commercial boda boda industry has publicly committed to championing the fight against sexual violence, particularly against young girls. This significant declaration aims to dismantle long-held negative stereotypes and redefine the role of these essential community members.
For too long, the boda boda community has faced criticism, often linked to issues like polygamy, the seduction of young girls, and contributing to alarming rates of school dropouts and single motherhood across Uganda. However, a recent Father’s Day celebration in Busega, a vibrant suburb of Kampala, marked a pivotal moment for change.
Organised by “Fathers Arise,” a dynamic advocacy organisation dedicated to empowering men and the boy child, the event saw a unified pledge from a group of boda boda cyclists. Led by the impassioned Mr. Blasio Konde, a prominent figure among the cyclists and stage chairpersons, the group vowed to spearhead a massive sensitisation campaign within their ranks. The goal: to steer colleagues away from illicit relationships with young girls and married women, urging them instead to embrace their crucial roles as responsible, protective fathers within their communities.
Mr. Konde’s words resonated deeply: “It’s truly disheartening when some of our boda boda riders engage in sexual relationships with the very young girls they transport – girls who could easily be their daughters. I find immense satisfaction in transporting a child to school, from nursery right through to university, and my greatest hope is for them to proudly declare that I positively impacted their journey.” His heartfelt sentiment highlighted a profound desire for positive transformation within the industry.
Pastor Isaac Mukisa, the visionary Executive Director of Fathers’ Arise, emphasised the importance of acknowledging the unwavering dedication of boda boda fathers. “These are brave men who, despite facing incredibly harsh conditions daily, tirelessly toil to provide for their families,” Pastor Mukisa remarked, underscoring the need to celebrate their resilience and contribution.
The impactful Father’s Day event also saw the vital participation of key organisations working tirelessly to combat sexual violence: The Remnant Generation, High Sound for Children Uganda, and Raising Teenagers Uganda, all proud members of the formidable Coalition on Ending Sexual Violence.
As International Father’s Day approaches on the third Sunday of June, this groundbreaking commitment from the boda boda community serves as a powerful reminder of the immense, often unsung, contributions fathers make to their families and to the very fabric of society. It’s a testament to the fact that positive change can emerge from even the most unexpected corners, paving the way for a safer, more empowered future for Uganda’s young girls.