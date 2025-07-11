IGG Unveils Bold Anti-Corruption Campaign to Empower Citizens and Recover Stolen Wealth

Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya Turwomwe

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has unveiled a renewed commitment to bolstering Uganda’s anti-corruption drive through a comprehensive public engagement and enforcement campaign aimed at building a culture of integrity across all sectors of society.

This announcement was made in a detailed press statement outlining the institution’s recent efforts and future plans under the leadership of the Inspector General of Government, Beti Kamya Turwomwe. The campaign focuses on transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in fighting corruption at both central and local government levels.

According to the IGG, the Inspectorate has embarked on strategic collaborations with key government entities such as the Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Finance, and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), among others, to address persistent corruption risks, especially in procurement processes, service delivery, and the management of public resources.

“We are moving beyond reactive investigations to a proactive approach that empowers citizens, enforces laws, and prevents corruption before it happens,” the statement noted.

Key highlights of the initiative include: Increased Use of Technology: The IGG emphasised the rollout and enhancement of digital tools such as the Tell Us corruption reporting app, which allows Ugandans to report graft anonymously and securely. Public Engagement: The Inspectorate has intensified its outreach through community barazas (public dialogues), media campaigns, and school integrity clubs aimed at instilling values of transparency from a young age.

Asset Recovery and Prosecution: The IGG reported progress in tracing and recovering illicitly acquired wealth, with several high-profile cases under active investigation or prosecution. Decentralized Oversight: Working closely with Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and District Integrity Promotion Forums (DIPFs), the Inspectorate is reinforcing its presence at the grassroots level to monitor government programs and expenditures.

The IGG also stressed the importance of citizen responsibility in the fight against corruption, urging Ugandans to resist and report bribery and misuse of office in their communities.

“We are not just naming and shaming; we are naming and prosecuting. No one is above the law,” Kamya emphasised in the statement.

This latest drive comes amid increasing public demand for transparency and effective governance. With Uganda losing an estimated trillions annually to corruption, the Inspectorate believes a people-centred and preventive strategy will be key to reversing the trend.

As the IGG intensifies enforcement and partnerships with other anti-corruption actors, it calls on the media, civil society, religious institutions, and the general public to play an active role in demanding accountability and safeguarding public interest.

