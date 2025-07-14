President Hails Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo for Championing Indigenous Justice and National Unity

President Yoweri Museveni has commended Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo for his steadfast service to the nation, praising his role in advancing indigenous approaches to justice and bridging historical political divides.

In a message reflecting on Uganda’s complex post-conflict history, President Museveni hailed Owiny-Dollo’s leadership as a key milestone in the country’s legal evolution, particularly highlighting his promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as a culturally grounded method of resolving conflicts.

“His Lordship the Chief Justice has excelled in his role. His greatest achievement has been indigenizing justice through ADR, bringing our cultural wisdom into the legal system,” the President said.

Recounting Uganda’s turbulent past, Museveni recalled how, in 1986, shortly after the National Resistance Movement (NRM) came to power, misinformation circulated in Northern Uganda that the new government was anti-Acholi. He strongly rejected that narrative, citing his role in fighting the oppressive regime of Idi Amin, which had been responsible for atrocities, including the killings of many Langi and Acholi people.

“After the sacrifices we made to oppose Amin and restore stability, how could we repeat the same tribal mistakes?” he asked.

The President lauded individuals like Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, then a young university graduate, for defying sectarian narratives and forging new political alliances in the North—an effort he said was critical in reshaping Uganda’s national cohesion and reconciliation agenda.

Justice Owiny-Dollo’s commitment to blending formal legal frameworks with traditional dispute resolution mechanisms has earned him praise across legal, academic, and cultural spheres. His championing of ADR is seen as a timely innovation, particularly in communities where court systems are distant, costly, or unfamiliar.

The President noted that this shift toward culturally embedded justice is not only efficient but also helps heal divisions in society by rooting decisions in shared values and local legitimacy.

President Museveni concluded his remarks with a tribute to the Chief Justice’s visionary leadership, calling it a model for future generations.

“I want to congratulate His Lordship on his journey of service to Uganda. His story is one of national commitment, legal reform, and cultural pride,” Museveni stated.

Justice Owiny-Dollo, who has served in various capacities, including as a High Court judge and Constitutional Court justice, was appointed Chief Justice in 2020. Judicial reforms have marked his tenure, the promotion of local justice mechanisms, and a focus on access to justice for all Ugandans.

As the country looks toward building a more inclusive and indigenous justice system, the President’s tribute reinforces the importance of leadership that transcends tribe and ideology, and centres the law in the lived experiences of the people.

