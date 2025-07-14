A Mind of Law, A Heart of Courage: Justice Kanyeihamba Passes On At 84

Uganda’s legal fraternity is in mourning following the death of Justice Professor George William Kanyeihamba, a former Supreme Court Judge and one of the country’s most distinguished legal minds. He passed away on Monday morning at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala at the age of 84.

Justice Kanyeihamba served on the Supreme Court of Uganda from 1997 to 2009, leaving behind an indelible mark on the judiciary through his fearless judgments, powerful dissenting opinions, and unwavering commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Perhaps most famously, Justice Kanyeihamba stood alone in his dissent during the 2006 Presidential Election Petition, arguing that President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election should be annulled due to widespread electoral irregularities. It was a bold and principled stance that underscored his belief in judicial independence and electoral integrity.

Tributes have poured in from across the nation and beyond, with legal scholars, government officials, and civil society leaders remembering him as a man of immense courage and intellectual depth.

“Justice Kanyeihamba was not only a pillar of our judiciary but also a guardian of the Constitution,” said Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo. “His voice, especially in moments of national controversy, reminded us of the higher ideals of justice and accountability.”

Beyond his judicial service, Kanyeihamba was a renowned academic and author whose works continue to shape legal discourse in Uganda and across Africa. His seminal books, including Constitutional and Political History of Uganda from 1894 to Present and The Blessings and Joy of Being Who You Are, are required reading in law schools and universities across the country.

He held several high-profile roles during his illustrious career. As chair of the Legal Committee of the Constituent Assembly, Kanyeihamba played a central role in crafting Uganda’s 1995 Constitution—one of the most progressive legal instruments on the continent at the time. He also served as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, applying his legal acumen to reform and strengthen Uganda’s justice system.

A professor of law and mentor to many, Kanyeihamba inspired generations of legal practitioners and public servants. He was a passionate advocate for human rights, good governance, and institutional integrity, often speaking out against injustice and political excesses even in retirement.

Justice Kanyeihamba is survived by his children, grandchildren, and an extended family who describe him as a deeply principled man, a teacher, and a patriot.

A vigil will be held at his home in Kampala, followed by a memorial service at All Saints Cathedral. He will be laid to rest later this week at his ancestral home in Fort Portal, Kabarole District.

In death, as in life, Justice George Kanyeihamba remains a towering reminder that the law must always speak truth to power. His legacy endures not only in the law books and court records but in the hearts of Ugandans who continue to strive for justice and freedom.

