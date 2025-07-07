Law
UNRA Corruption Trial Nears as High Court Orders Full Document Disclosure
The high-profile corruption case involving two former Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) employees and others, accused of causing a financial loss of Shs4.8 billion, is set to proceed with a trial date fixed for August 15. This development follows fresh directions issued by Justice Michael Elubu, head of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court.
In a court session held last week, Justice Elubu ordered the prosecution to ensure full disclosure of all relevant documents to the defense team between July 11 and 12. This directive comes after defense lawyers, including Henry Kuna, Albert Mooli, Simon Tendo, and Richard Tusingwire, requested a fresh disclosure of all documents, despite prosecutors Gloria Inzikuru, Abigail Agaba, and Pamela Orogot stating that partial disclosure had been made under the previous presiding judge, Justice Lawrence Gidudu. Justice Elubu concurred with the defense, emphasizing the need for both sides to reach a consensus on all documents prior to the trial.
The accused individuals are former UNRA Supplies Officer John Mbidde and former Roads Maintenance Engineer Gilbert Kibuuka. They are jointly charged with Richard Ssenkungu, General Manager of Luna Engineering Ltd, and Alex Mukomazi Lutaaya, a Company Director.
According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly issued and approved false goods received notes in October and November 2019. These notes indicated that Luna Engineering had fully delivered guardrails and related accessories worth Shs11 billion to UNRA’s central stores in Mpigi, when in fact, only partial deliveries had been made.
Case Background:
Prosecutors contend that Mr. Mbidde knowingly approved these falsified records, directly causing a loss of Shs4.8 billion to UNRA. Mr. Kibuuka faces a similar accusation, for approving the same false records at UNRA offices in Kampala.
In a related charge, Mr. Ssenkungu is alleged to have submitted payment requisitions for the full Shs11 billion, despite knowing that only partial delivery had occurred, thereby anticipating financial loss to the government.
Furthermore, all four individuals are charged with conspiracy to defraud UNRA of Shs4.8 billion, an alleged crime committed between October 2019 and June 2020, spanning Kampala and Mpigi districts.
The case now awaits the complete disclosure of documents, a crucial step before the trial officially commences on August 15, as scheduled.