Minister Kabanda Moots for Exchange, Development Programs with Iran

Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala metropolitan affairs has requested for exchange programs including skilling programs, urban to urban meetings and seminars, educational and science conferences, between the government of Uganda and Iran.

“I request for exchange programs including skilling programs, urban to urban meetings and seminars, educational and science conferences,” she said.

The minister was speaking at a seminar organized by the Iranian Cultural Consulate in Uganda that focused on creativity, innovation, science and technology.

She asked to be involved in all Iranian events and programs so that they also work on the issues of Kampala city that need the experience and expertise of the Iranian people who are well developed in all fields.

Adding, “As Government, we have plans to better the lives of people through sustainable use of the natural resources and working with partners like Islamic Republic of Iran in unlocking culture, education, art, science and technology for socioeconomic transformation.”

She thanked the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran for organizing such an important event and she requested for an appointment to discuss urban development for future cooperation and affirmative action.

H.E Mehdi Salehi, Iranian ambassador to Uganda welcomed invited guests and appreciated the Cultural Consular for organizing the wonderful seminar on tourism, health, education, science and technology for the first time.

He appreciated the Minister for Kampala and metropolitan affairs for accepting the invitation to the beautiful ceremony on tourism and cultural heritage.

He appreciated the government of the republic of Uganda for establishing peace and stability which enables a working environment for all visaviz its nature and excellent climate.

Naumo Juliana, the commissioner for Gender and Culture from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and social Development requested the Islamic Republic of Iran to send experts and doctors in the field of cancer for two weeks and treat Ugandans.

She rallied Ugandans if they can put family at the center of everything by observing cultural values as the Iranian ambassador highlighted in his presentation.

On speaking, Dr. Rouhollah Dehghani, The Rector of Al-Mustafa Islamic College appreciated organizers and invited guests to the Iranology.

Comments

comments