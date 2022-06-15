Connect with us
Ministry of health

Driver error blamed for head-on bus collision that claimed 3 lives

News

Driver error blamed for head-on bus collision that claimed 3 lives

Published on

 

Kachumbala bus crash claimed 3 people on June 14

The Police have blamed recklessness on the part of one of the drivers of the two buses that were involved in a head-on collision at Kachumbala along Mbale-Soroti road that claimed at least three innocent lives.

The accident happened at Kachumbala village along Mbale-Soroti highway in Bukedea district when a Gate way bus that was travelling from Soroti town, hit head-on an advancing Wanagon bus that was travelling from Mbale towards Soroti.

Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said initial findings indicated that crash was caused the Gateway Bus driver who unsuccessfully tried to overtake in the corner but failed to keep his near side hence Knocking the on-coming bus head on.

Two men died on spot while one woman died on her way to Kumi orthopedic center, Police said adding that 35 victims of which were 20 men, ten women and five children were rushed to Mbale referral hospital and Kumi orthopedic center. The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed.

The latest accident adds to the rising tragedy of road accidents in the country that claim the lives of over 60 people every week since the start of the year.

 

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

You can’t make poor men useless and expect rich men to be faithful
By June 8, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Who borrows $10 million by mistake?
By June 5, 2022

The Other Side of the Coin

Soaring crime makes it safer to sleep in the bush than at home
By June 5, 2022

The Other Side of the Coin

As the world ushers in young leaders, ‘dinosaurs’ go home
By May 25, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Moral collapse responsible for Uganda’s sorry state
By May 21, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top