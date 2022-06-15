Driver error blamed for head-on bus collision that claimed 3 lives

The Police have blamed recklessness on the part of one of the drivers of the two buses that were involved in a head-on collision at Kachumbala along Mbale-Soroti road that claimed at least three innocent lives.

The accident happened at Kachumbala village along Mbale-Soroti highway in Bukedea district when a Gate way bus that was travelling from Soroti town, hit head-on an advancing Wanagon bus that was travelling from Mbale towards Soroti.

Traffic Police Spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said initial findings indicated that crash was caused the Gateway Bus driver who unsuccessfully tried to overtake in the corner but failed to keep his near side hence Knocking the on-coming bus head on.

Two men died on spot while one woman died on her way to Kumi orthopedic center, Police said adding that 35 victims of which were 20 men, ten women and five children were rushed to Mbale referral hospital and Kumi orthopedic center. The identities of the deceased are yet to be revealed.

The latest accident adds to the rising tragedy of road accidents in the country that claim the lives of over 60 people every week since the start of the year.

