The assassination of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has shaken Japan and indeed many other centers of power across the world.

Abe died Friday morning, July 8, 2022 while campaigning for a member of his former Liberal Democratic Party.

Japanese Police said the 41-year male killer identified as Tetsuya Yamagami admitted to shooting Abe twice in the neck using a homemade gun and made no attempt to flee.

International media have reported that Abe’s death has triggered strong emotions of sorrow across the Japanese population which is not used to gun violence.

The current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a member of Abe’s former Party said he had “no words” after the fatal shooting, which he described as “a barbaric act”.

The attack has stunned Japan, while world leaders reacted to Abe’s death with shock and sadness.

US President Joe Biden ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff over the weekend in tribute to Abe.

His Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, who himself survived an assassination attempt, announced three days of official mourning.

The level of shock also has to do with the fact that Japan has a very low deaths from gun deaths (4 gun deaths in 2021 compared to more than 33,000 in the US).

Shinzo Abe’s death shakes Japan

