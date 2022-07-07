Connect with us
UK PM Boris Johnson forced to resign

Published on

UK PM Boris Johnson

BREAKING: The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has succumbed to mounting pressure from within his how own Conservative Party to indicate that he intends to stand down from the job at the end of the year, even though his critics want him to go immediately.

According to the BBC, Johnson has come to the inevitable choice following the mass resignation of members of his cabinet over the past few days.

Johnson’s troubles have been growing ever since he was captured on video partying at the height of the lockdown that his own government had instituted.

While it appeared he had survived the scandal, another scandal reared its ugly head when he appointed Chris Pincher, an alleged serial sex offender, to a key government role.

This is what this week triggered mass resignations after it emerged that Johnson had been warned of Pincher’s questionable record.



