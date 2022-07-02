Kenya’s eccentric presidential candidate to commercialize snake farming, export dog meat & hang all the corrupt

Kenyans will have a unique choice come August 2022 as they choose a new president following the end of incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta’s two terms of office.

The unique choice comes in the name of George Wajackoyah, a former street kid who beat all the odds of the ghetto and social-economic marginalisation to become a professor of law and now a Presidential candidate.

Born in Jinja, Uganda in 1959, Wajackoyah has been confirmed as one of the four candidates so far to run for President of Kenya in next month’s Presidential elections.

Wajackoyah yesterday, July 1 unveiled his Roots Party Manifesto that has left everyone holding their heads in their hands.

Wajackoyah, who boasts a humbling 16 degrees and can speak 11 languages, including local dialects, says that if elected President, he will legalise marijuana, export dog meat, promote snake farming and hang all the corrupt.

Wajackoyah, 63, has an impressive resume and has used his law firm to represent some of the most influential people in society.

He is the son of Tito Olilo Jakoya (father) and Melenia Makokha (mother). Although he was born in Uganda, he is Kenyan since both his parents are Kenyan.

Wajackoyah’s mother is also Kenyan and was born in Butula, Busia County, Kenya. Wajackoyah gets his Ugandan roots from his mother. His maternal grandfather Gabriel Ondenga were immigrants from Samia, a dominant tribe of the Bakhulo clan.

According to Tuko media, Wajackoyah’s parents divorced when he was young. As a result, his mother moved away from her matrimonial home and left him in Samia since it was not customary for the mother to go away with the child.

On the other hand, his father was not available. Instead, he moved to Uganda and remarried. Since his parents were unavailable, George grew up with his paternal grandparents. When he reached the age of 16, he stowed away to Nairobi and lived in the streets.

He joined other street children and learned to trade. Fortunately, the Hare Krishna rescued George and gave him and other street children shelter. He had to convert to Hare Krishna and become one of its members.

Wajackoyah adjusted quickly, found comfort in the (Indian -dominated) Hare Krishna faith. He became a Krishna Balaram. Since he had completed his primary education, he was lucky enough when one of the followers of Hare Krishna offered him a chance to pursue his secondary education.

Wajackoyah joined St. Peter Mumias Boys High School and completed his A’levels in 1980. After high school, he joined the Kenya Police Training College, Kiganjo, to study Policing and Criminal Investigation.

In 1990, Wajackoyah fled the country and settled in the United Kingdom. While in the UK, he joined local universities and earned a dozen law degrees at the Universities of Wolverhampton, London (SOAS), Warwick, and Westminster & UOL Birkbeck.

George Wajackoyah’s educational background is impressive. He has many law degrees from different universities worldwide. He has also studied French, Security and Intelligence, Economics, Philosophy, and African Studies.

After graduating from high school, Wajackoyah joined the Kenya Police Training College, Kiganjo, to study Policing and Criminal Investigation. When he completed his studies in Kiganjo, he joined the police as a recruit constable and climbed the ladder to Inspectorate rank.

In 1990, the Police Service placed him in charge of collecting intelligence on the death of the late Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko. Unfortunately, things turned sour for Wajackoyah when his curiosity about the investigations led to his arrest, forceful detention, and severe torture, almost losing his eyesight.

In June 2022, Kenya’s electoral body cleared Wajackoyah to run for the country’s presidency.

