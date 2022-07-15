Uganda ready to host AfCON 2027, Speaker Among tells visiting Motsepe

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Patrice Motsepe on Thursday met with the Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa to discuss the future of football in Uganda.

Speaker Among urged her guest to intensify the process of of talent identification among young people which she said is critical in sports development in the process of helping to create job opportunities for young people on the continent.

Among said: “Like education, talent identification and nurturing accords our budding youthful population the unique opportunity to break through in life while adding immense value to society. It’s upon this background that Parliament allotted significant budgetary resources to various Sports Federations to help support talent.”

Dr. Motsepe who is on a two day to visit to the country to meet the Member Associations was accompanied by The President of CECAFA and Tanzania Football Federation, Wallace John Karia.

The meeting was also attended by FUFA officials lee by their President Moses Magogo.

Among expressed Uganda’s interest in co-hosting the African Cup of Nations 2027 with Tanzania which she said will help motivate and transform lives of thousands of people directly and indirectly.

“Football has been a uniting factor not only in this country but globally as well. It brings together fans, players, service providers, sponsors and various other stakeholders in ways that transcend the socio-economic barriers of tribe, politics, religion and race,” he added.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe commended the Speaker for her dedicated interest in promoting football and pledged support to ensure that Uganda successfully co-hosts the AFCON2027.

Motsepe is the founder and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns; a team in which our renowned footballer, Denis Masinde Onyango continues to ply his illustrious goalkeeping trade.

Motsepe was expected to meet President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Statehouse later on Thursday afternoon.

