No longer a wave; NUP lay foundation for permanent home

The President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of their party’s permanent home at Makerere Kavule in Kampala.

Kyagulanyi also displayed the architectural plan for the multi-storey structure that will be constructed at the spacious plot.

Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga described the achievement as a landmark development and a huge leap from a mere wave to a permanent force for democracy in Uganda.

“This milestone puts to rest talk that suggested that “NUP was a season of halloween, it will go.” A sense of permanence is here.” Mpuuga declared, adding that.

“Now that NUP has a permanent home, the people of Uganda should know that ours is a permanent struggle to restore sanity and a sense of permanent Democracy in Uganda.”

NUP’s achievement and grand plans have attracted praise from a cross section of the Ugandan population with many observing that the young party has demonstrated greater sense of purpose than the much older parties that still rent for their headquarters.

