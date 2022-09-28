Activist Matovu Jr. flees Uganda, cites political persecution

Renowned media personality Aloysius Matovu Kizza, alias Aloysius Matovu Junior, who formerly worked with Baba TV as well as Radio Sapientia, has fled the country citing political persecution.

Matovu, also renowned for his work in human rights circles particularly in helping to rescue and trace Ugandan girls who were abused while in Arab countries, finds himself in the very vulnerable situations that he helped many Ugandans abroad get out of.

In a conversation with this newspaper from his hideout abroad which he didn’t want revealed, Matovu , said he fled the country after receiving death threats for hosting critics of the government.

Matovu, a self-confessed member and supporter of the main opposition party – the National Unity Platform (NUP), says because of his political views, he received threats from some sources that culminated into his sacking from Baba TV.

“My whole life, I have been a political person. Before joining NUP, I was a strong supporter of the Democratic Party (DP), I have never supported the ruling government and I will never do so,” Matovu said recently.

“In 2009, I was fired from my job as a presenter at Radio Sapientia, saying that I incited violence in masses during the Buganda riots. Radio Sapientia was switched off air and one of the conditions for its opening, the government ordered the station management to sack me. And that’s what they did. Since then I have been persecuted by my political rivals.”

Despite the threats and even jail terms, Matovu has vowed to remain a fighter for the less privileged and down trodden.

“I have been in prison numerous times because of my political beliefs. Everywhere I work, the political persecution has always followed me. I work under fear since I feel my life is not secure here. Of late, I have also received death threats because of my support for NUP and Bobi Wine,” he further noted.

After being threatened, Matovu says he reported a case to Police.

“The officers at Old Kampala Police Station told me to go to Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kibuli. They said my case was beyond their powers. They therefore refused to work on my case. That’s when I realised that my life was also not safe in the hands of Police,” says Matovu.

Following his predicament, Matovu recently fled Uganda in fear for his life. This is according to one of his relatives who preferred to speak on condition of anonymity.

Matovu’s story is however not unique especially among supporters of NUP who continue to report cases of harassment, kidnap by members of the security forces.

In recent weeks, the leadership of NUP says about many of their supporters have been abducted or disappeared using the infamous drone vehicles . They point an accusing finger on government security forces.

One horror account that was told to of the Daily Monitor of September 27, 2022 by one of the victims of the torture incidents revealed how he was frequently forced to urinate on live electric wires as one of the torture tactics. As a way to reduce such incidents, he chose to start drinking his own urine.

In February this year, satirical writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija fled to Germany days after being granted bail. He remains accused of using social media to making abusive, derogatory and belittling tweets against first son Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba and President Yoweri Museveni. He faces two charges of offensive communication contrary to the Computer Misuse Act.

Acts of repression and suppression of political decent has also seen the NRM-leaning Parliament pass amendments to the Computer Misuse Act which are widely considered to be suppressive of freedom of speech and freedom of the media.

For example, one of the provisions of the amended law that now awaits the Presidential assent provides that no one can publish anything without the authorization of the person concerned.

Comments

comments