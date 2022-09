Ugandan musician Grace Batwire, aka Lady Grace has died in a nasty road accident along the Matugga-Ssemuto.

Three other musicians with whom the late was traveling, including Lusuku lwa seminti hit maker Ronald Alinda, Raga Fire and Izot T, escaped with broken legs and are believed to be in excruciating pain.

Details of this deadly crash will be shared when they become available.

