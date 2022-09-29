News
NRM sweeps EALA positions with 8/9 MPs
The votes National Resistance Movement has, as expected maintained it’s stronghold in the regional assembly by securing 8 out of 9 positions.
The nineth place was taken by DP’s Secretary General Gerald Siranda whom many consider to be NRM leaning already since he and his party signed a “marriage” pact with the ruling party.
Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among announced the winners as.
Rose Akol Okullu- 415 votes
James Kakooza – 405 votes
Odong Stephen – 403 votes
Musamali Paul 401 votes
kadogo Veronica- 383 votes
Mugenyi Mary – 367 votes
Omongin Jacklin – 330 votes
Ssiranda Gerald- 233votes
Although no longer MPs in Uganda has tight peoiexta.