Connect with us
Ministry of health

NRM sweeps EALA positions with 8/9 MPs

News

NRM sweeps EALA positions with 8/9 MPs

Published on

Congratulations. NRM MPs and their colleagues join to celebrate their victory


The votes National Resistance Movement has, as expected maintained it’s stronghold in the regional assembly by securing 8 out of 9 positions.

The nineth place was taken by DP’s Secretary General Gerald Siranda whom many consider to be NRM leaning already since he and his party signed a “marriage” pact with the ruling party.

Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among announced the winners as.

Rose Akol Okullu- 415 votes
James Kakooza – 405 votes
Odong Stephen – 403 votes
Musamali Paul 401 votes
kadogo Veronica- 383 votes
Mugenyi Mary – 367 votes
Omongin Jacklin – 330 votes
Ssiranda Gerald- 233votes

Although no longer MPs in Uganda has tight peoiexta.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Is it FAIR to present the dead before a public court?
By September 7, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

About Uganda, the drunken Nation!
By September 6, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda’s job market: It’s about who you know!
By August 22, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Lessons from the Mbale floods disaster
By August 9, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Melting under the heavy weight of love
By August 7, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top