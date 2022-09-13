Ruto sworn-in as Kenya cements peaceful transfer of power tradition

The people of Kenya have once again witnessed another historic milestone in their lives with the peaceful transfer of power from Uhuru Kenyatta to new President William Samoei Ruto.

At a joyous ceremony at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on Tuesday September 13, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta fullfiled his constitutional obligation to hand over power to a newly elected successor after the end of two terms of office. The immediate beneficiary of Kenyatta’s gesture is Ruto, but most importantly perhaps are the people of Kenya, whose will through the August 9, elections, has been upheld.

The occasion, attended by a number of leaders from the region including President Museveni, followed Ruto’s tour of Kenya State House at the invitation of outgoing Kenyatta.

Although Kenyatta opposed Ruto in last month’s elections by backing his opponent and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, his commitment and execution to a peaceful transfer of power has attracted a lot of praise from the region and the world.

Events in Kenya have attracted envy and unfavourable comparisons from Ugandans who have remained under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni while Kenyans have witnessed four such events.

Since President Museveni came to power in Uganda in 1986, Kenyans have witnessed peaceful transfer of power from Daniel Arap Moi, to Kibaki, to Kenyatta and now to Ruto.

