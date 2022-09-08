Queen Elizabeth dies

Queen Elizabeth, the head of state for the entire British monarchy as well as Australia and Canada, has passed away. The royal family and the BBC have confirmed that Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully. She was 96 years old.

The queen died from Balmoral, Scotland, where she had gone for a routine visit.

Queen Elizabeth spent 70 years on the throne, having inherited the crown from her father King George in 1952.

His oldest son Prince Charles has assumed the crown immediately without ceremony.

