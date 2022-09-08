NyegeNyege 2022 cleared despite Parliament’s Opposition

The government has cleared the holding of the NyegeNyege 2022 festival scheduled to take place at Itanda falls between September 15 and 18.

This came after the Ministry of Tourism officials protested the decision by Parliament of Uganda to stop the event over fears that it helps to spread acts of sexual immorality including homosexuality.

Tourism state Minister Matin Mugara had failed to convince Parliament that the Nyenyege2022 is good for Uganda’s tourism and that 8000 tourists had booked their tickets to the event.

During a meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja asked the event organizers and the police to ensure no laws are violated.

Following uproar by some MPs, critics have noted that the intervention of politicians was uncalled for since Uganda already has laws that prohibit homosexuality and sexual immorality such as having sex while in a public place.

The event organisers have also turned up caution by asking the concert goers to not turn up naked.

They have also cautioned participants to not turn up naked.

Comments

comments