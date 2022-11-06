Tanzania plane crashes into Lake Vic. killing 19

Nineteen people have been confirmed dead after the aircraft they were travelling in fell into lake Victoria at Bukoba, a northern city of Tanzania, enroute to Mwanza.

The aircraft belonged to Precision Air and it was carrying 43 people.

In a statement by the airline said:

“Precision Air regrets to confirm that 19 fetalities and 24 survivors has now been confirmed by the emergency services at the scene of the accident involving flight PW-494 which crashes at Lake Victoria at Bukoba today.”



