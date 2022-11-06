Connect with us
Ministry of health

Tanzania plane crashes into Lake Vic. killing 19

News

Tanzania plane crashes into Lake Vic. killing 19

Published on

Nineteen people have been confirmed dead after the aircraft they were travelling in fell into lake Victoria at Bukoba, a northern city of Tanzania, enroute to Mwanza.

The aircraft belonged to Precision Air and it was carrying 43 people.

In a statement by the airline said:
“Precision Air regrets to confirm that 19 fetalities and 24 survivors has now been confirmed by the emergency services at the scene of the accident involving flight PW-494 which crashes at Lake Victoria at Bukoba today.”

The fatal crash

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Isa Senkumba

Is blood still thicker than water?
By October 24, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Why a few Ugandans can afford the luxury of celebrating Independence Day
By October 12, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Uganda@60: It’s a story of shared dreams and struggles
By October 9, 2022

Isa Senkumba

Is it FAIR to present the dead before a public court?
By September 7, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

About Uganda, the drunken Nation!
By September 6, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top