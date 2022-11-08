Kabuleta’s NEED want M7 to address nation on insecurity

Leaders of the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED) have asked president Yoweri Museveni to address the country on the country’s state of rising insecurity.

Addressing the media, NEED leaders noted with serious concern the move by Police leadership to merge police posts in order to protect the officers.

The party secretary general Asuman Odaka says it is unfortunate that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is prioritizing security of police officers over the live of the ordinary ugandan in some parts of the country.

Odaka stressed that the police posts were established in the differents communities to fulfil the mandate of protecting the lives and their properties.

According to Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga 129 police posts have been merged and those ones at the Gombolola strengthened as a way of strengthening security in communitiea.

Enanga recently reported that the Busika police post was shifted to Bugema Police as a way of securing police officers who had been attacked.

It is upon this background that the party president National Economic Empowerment Dialogue Joseph Kabuleta called for a state of security address , either to allay people’s fears or prepare them for the worst scenario.

“We need security updates instead of the Ebola updates” Kabuleta said.

