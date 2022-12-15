History beacons as France faces Argentina in Qatar FIFA World Cup final

The finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar between France and Argentina will be one that will rewrite history books whichever way the game ends.

France ended Morocco’s roller coaster ride in Qatar on Wednesday Dec 14, which had seen it become the first African and Arab country to play in the semi-final of the game’s greatest tournament.

They lost 2-0 despite putting up great resistance and missing numerous opportunities.

France, who are the reigning champions, will face two-time world cup winners Argentina on Sunday at the magnificent Lusail stadium.

France is seeking to become the first ever country to retain the trophy in 60 years. Italy and Brazil are the only countries that have won back to back trophies; Italy in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Sunday’s game will be of singular importance to Lionel Messi, considered one of the game’s most successful players.

Messi has won everything and anything in the game under the sun, but he has never won the World Cup. He came closest to winning it in 2014, the last time Argentina reached the finals with him in the squad.

The finals are also an opportunity for football lovers to witness a battle of greatness between two individual players: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Despite being team-mates in Paris St. Germain, Mbappe and Messi have played starring roles in their national teams leading to Sunday’s final.

The pair, team-mates at club level with Paris Saint-Germain, will go head to head for World Cup glory. Tied on five goals at the top of the scoring charts, it might also be a winner-takes-all encounter for the Golden Boot. Maybe even the Golden Ball too.

First introduced in 1982, the Golden Ball award is presented to the FIFA World Cup tournament’s best player. The top goal scorer (or goal scorers in the event of a tie) is awarded the Golden Boot. The Golden Gloves award has been given to the top performing goalkeeper of the tournament since 1994.

For 35-year old Messi, who is playing in his last World Cup, victory means everything. Sunday’s final means that this is his final shot at the biggest prize of all.

