Mbappe turns down Madrid, as PSG offer him lucrative US$75m/year

Mbappe turns down Madrid, as PSG offer him lucrative US$75m/year

Mbappe has secured his future in an obscene way

French football superstar Kylian Mpappe has turned down a move to Spanish champions Real Madrid and has chosen to stay with French football champions PSG for the next two seasons.

Mbappe has reportedly signed a deal to receive an astonishing US$150m for two years (US$75/year) which by far makes him the highest paid footballer in the world beating his teammates Lionel Messi (US$41m/year) and Neymar Junior US$36Am/year.

But the deal has been criticized by Spanish League as scandalous.

Javier Tebas, president of Spain’s La Liga, said in a post saying: “What PSG is going to do by renewing Mbappe with large amounts of money after losing 700m euros in recent seasons and having more than 600m euros in wages, is an INSULT to football.”

