Sports

Uganda's Sadat Anaku joins Scottish top flight club Dundee Utd

Sadat Anaku is at Dundee

Ugandan Sadat Anaku has sealed a two-year deal with Scottish premier league club Dundee United.

Anaku, 22, was previously playing for Kampala capital city authority football club.

The club said: “Dundee United watched Sadat net four goals in one game at that camp and, following an integration period at Tannadice, he has excelled.”

“Deployed as a number nine in friendlies with Leicester U21s, Arsenal U21s, and Newcastle, Sadat underlined his quality.

“He also netted a hat-trick in a 6-2 Dundee United B Team win over Queen’s Park earlier this week before penning a deal with United until the summer of 2024.

