South Sudan Denies Talks with Israel on Gaza Resettlement Plan

The Government of South Sudan has denied media reports alleging it is in discussions with Israel over the potential resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza in the East African country.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called the claims “baseless”, insisting they do not reflect the government’s official position or policy.

The denial follows reports that six sources familiar with the matter said Israel had proposed forcibly transferring Palestinian residents from Gaza to South Sudan. Similar relocation ideas have reportedly been floated to Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland by Israel and the United States.

Several Israeli officials have previously pushed for the removal of Palestinians from Gaza a move human rights organizations warn could amount to forcible expulsion, ethnic cleansing, and a breach of international law.

Critics argue that mass displacement could prevent Palestinians from ever returning to Gaza and pave the way for Israeli annexation and the re-establishment of settlements in the enclave, as promoted by far-right members of Israel’s government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advocated what he terms “voluntary migration” for much of Gaza’s population, telling Israeli television this week that civilians should be allowed to leave before a full-scale military assault on those who remain. He made no mention of South Sudan.

Egypt, Gaza’s immediate neighbor, has opposed any forced transfer, citing fears of a refugee influx. South Sudan, which has faced civil war, famine, and economic hardship since independence in 2011, already hosts a large refugee population from neighboring conflicts.

Civil society leader Edmund Yakani warned that South Sudan must not be used as a “dumping ground” or “negotiating chip” for diplomatic gains.

According to Joe Szlavik, founder of a U.S. lobbying firm working with South Sudan, government officials have sought the lifting of a U.S. travel ban and sanctions on certain elites. Journalist Peter Martell noted that the cash-strapped nation is eager for allies, financial support, and diplomatic security.

The Trump administration has previously pressured several nations to accept deportees, with South Sudan already taking in eight individuals removed from the U.S. under its mass deportation policy.

