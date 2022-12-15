Connect with us
Sir. Apollo Kaggwa schools founder dead

RIP: Hajj Seewava


Hajj Musa Ssewava, the Director and founder of Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools has passed away, The Sunrise has confirmed.

Before his death, Hajj Ssewava, had built an education empire that comprises five elite primary schools and three secondary schools located around Kampala including Najjanankumbi, Mengo and Kyanja.

Under the Sir Apollo Kaggwa Schools brand, there is Sir Apollo Kaggwa Primary Schools in Mengo, Kitintale, City Parents school, Winston Standard Schools in Najjanankumbi and in Kisaasi.

Those who knew him hailed him as a humble down-to-earth man with a passion for education and a staunch supporter of the Islamic faith.

Burrial events are yet to be known. May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

