Serere county MP Okabe dies in nasty accident

The cruel hand of death has snatched Serere county MP Patrick Okabe, who died, along with his wife, in a motor accident that occurred at Naboa town council along Mbale-Tirinyi road at around 7AM.

In a statement by Uganda Police Traffic department, the accident was caused by the driver of a box body truck that drifted from his lane and knocked head-on with the MPs land cruiser what was moving toward Mbale.

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among expressed sadness at the MPs passing saying: “It is with great pain that I announce the passing on of our colleague, brother and Member of @Parliament_Ug for Serere County Hon. Patrick Okabe and his wife in a road accident this morning. I ask us all to stand with the family during this difficult moment! May his soul RIP.”

