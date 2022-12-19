Connect with us
Serere county MP Okabe dies in nasty accident

Serere county MP Okabe dies in nasty accident

Published on

A photo showing the two crashed vehicles and that of the deceased MP

The cruel hand of death has snatched Serere county MP Patrick Okabe, who died, along with his wife, in a motor accident that occurred at Naboa town council along Mbale-Tirinyi road at around 7AM.

In a statement by Uganda Police Traffic department, the accident was caused by the driver of a box body truck that drifted from his lane and knocked head-on with the MPs land cruiser what was moving toward Mbale.

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among expressed sadness at the MPs passing saying: “It is with great pain that I announce the passing on of our colleague, brother and Member of @Parliament_Ug for Serere County Hon. Patrick Okabe and his wife in a road accident this morning. I ask us all to stand with the family during this difficult moment! May his soul RIP.”

Related Topics:

