More than 1000 kids to get Jerrybags

More than 1000 children in some less privileged backgrounds in Kampala’s urban areas are facing better times thanks to a collaboration of two Korean agencies.

Information reaching our desk shows that Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) will support Jerrybag Uganda, to produce durable backpacker bags that can be used by children to carry water and therefore ease the burden they endure from the routine exercise.

In addition to supporting the production of jerrybags, KOTRA has offered to provide some 500 UV Water Sterilizers (LADIS) made by tAB meant for health centers and rural communities in Uganda.

The items are meant to help provide clean and safe water to patients at the health facilities as well as rural communities in an attempt to minimize the risks of waterborne diseases.

