Tantalising Korean cultural festival returns after COVID-19 gloom

The Ugandan public has been invited to attend in-person a series of exciting cultural events that are organised by the embassy of Korea in Uganda.

Six events, ranging from a Korean pop music contest, to Taekwondo and Movie festival will be staged between May 26 to 30 at different locations in Kampala.

It’s the first time in three years that the cultural events are being opened to the public after two-years of being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced limitations on human interactions.

This year’s events promise to be more exciting as the Embassy is commemorating 60 years of diplomatic ties between the Republic of Korea and Uganda.

The only catch perhaps is that participation to some of the events such as the Movie festival is by registration. Fortunately perhaps, The Sunrise has learnt that by the time of writing this article, the embassy was still accepting registration of attendees.

The registration form is available at the following url address https://forms.gle/t2tYwFwV2MVswARB8

Below is the list of events



1. 26 May (Fri) 2pm / K-POP Festival / Makerere University. Yusuf Lule Hall

2. 27 May (Sat) 10am / Ambassador cup Taekwondo Competition Opening Ceremony / MTN Arena Lugogo

3. 28 May(Sun) 3pm / Ambassador Cup Taekwondo Competition Awarding Ceremony / MTN Arena Lugogo

4. 30 May (Tue) 2pm / KOTRA CSR / Serena Hotel Victoria Hall

5. 30 May (Tue) 2.30pm / Korea Movie Festival / Serena Hotel Victoria Hall

6. 30 May (Tue) 7pm / Kukkiwon Taekwondo Performance / Serena Hotel Victorial Hall.

In previous years, participants in some of the competitive events walked away with great prizes including laptop computers, smart phones and fully-paid trips to the World Taekwondo Competition held in Korea.

