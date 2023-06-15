COVID infection forces Museveni to skip African-led Russia-Ukraine mediation trip

Connect with us
President Yoweri Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has been forced to cancel a trip to the Ukrainian capital Kiev to participate along with six other African Leaders on an Africa led initiative to try to mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Museveni said he was supposed to meet with his counterparts from Egypt, Senegal, the Comoros, South Africa, Congo- Brazzaville and Zambia but his persistent COVID situation cannot allow him to attend.
He instead sent former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to represent him.

The African leaders are set to meet with the Ukrainian leader Vladmir Zelensky before travelling to Russia to meet the Russian leader Vladmir Putin.

Museveni posted on Twitter saying: ” I was supposed to have joined them tomorrow. I have now sent an official message that, on account of my continued corona status, I cannot join the group. Dr. Rugunda will represent us. He is already in Poland. From Poland, they will go to Russia to meet with the Russians. I wish the mission success.”

