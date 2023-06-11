Man. City finally win elusive Champions League trophy after 1-0 victory over Inter Milan

English Premiership champions Manchester City have broken the European Champions league trophy jinx by beating Italian club Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul Turkey.

The victory puts City level with their achrivals Manchester United as the only English clubs to ever win the treble of the Champions League, the Premiership and the FA Cup.

Manchester United claimed the feat in 1999.

In Istanbul on Saturday, City owners, players, manager and fans celebrated the fruits of patience, hardwork, investment in talent and creativity.

The winning goal came from midfielder Rodri in the 68th minute.

It was a moment of history for many in Manchester City as well. But for Pep Guardiola, their Spanish perfectionist manager, the victory ended a long wait for him to finally lift the trophy that had eluded him for since joining the club in 2016-2017 season.

He twice came closest to winning it when he lost the finals to Chelsea in 2021 and the semi-finals loss to Real Madrid in 2022.

With the Champions league in his bag for City, Guardiola is being regarded as the most successful football manager in history.

Comments

comments