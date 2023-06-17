Tragedy: 37 students die in Kasese school fire by suspected ADF rebels

The UPDF has confirmed that at least 37 people, mostly students of Lhubirira secondary school in Nyabugando Town Council in Kasese District were killed in a terrorist attack by suspected ADF rebels which happened at around 11:30 last night June 16, 2023.

Pictures emerging from the scene suggest that the victims were burned while others might have died of suffocation when their dormitory was set ablaze.

A statement issued by the UPDF spokesperson Brig. Felix Kulaigye indicates that by the time the force arrived, the school was burning with bodies lying in the compound, with the food store broke into.

The ADF has not confirmed they carried out the attack, but if true they participated, this is the worst since the ADF burnt at least 80 students in a dormitory at Kicwamba Techinical Institute in Kabarole on June 8, 1998.

Per NBS however, the Minister of Education Janet Museveni is downplaying the rebel attack by reporting that the fire could be a result of a fight over its ownership.

