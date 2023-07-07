Businessman Aponye dies in car crash

Connect with us
RIP: The Late Apollo Nyegamehe aka Aponye

BREAKING: Renowned businessman Apollo Nyegamehe popularly known as Aponye has died in a tragic car accident at Itojo along Mbarara-Kabale Road.

Aponye died when his Land Cruiser UBF 300Z rammed into a stationed truck on Thursday evening along Mabarara-Kabale Road.

His driver and two other occupants were rushed to Itojo hospital for treatment.

Although Aponye had expanded his business interests into real estate and the retail or supermarket industry, Aponye was primarily known for his vast network of grain trade that included exports of maize and beans to the entire east African region

