News

Arsenal Community Shield trophy is huge psychological boost

Arsenal have tasted the broath for the 2023 football
premiership season

Arsenal have wiped away the tears of losing the English Premiership title last season to Manchester City by beating them to the Community Shield, first silverware of the new football season in England.

Arsenal beat Man city on penalties 4-1 to lift the trophy and avenge defeat last season.

Arsenal led the premiership table for a staggering 258 days last season, but stumbled at the end to hand the trophy to Manchester City.

This is surprisingly the first domestic trophy for Arsenal since the 2019-2020 FA cup win.

Keeper Aron Ramsdale described the Community Shield win as ‘lifting the mental block’, a psychological step that will give them confidence going into the season.

