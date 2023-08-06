Uganda are Africa’s Netball Champions

Uganda’s She Cranes have secured the number 1 ranking in Africa and 5th in the world in the game of Netball, after they beat the 2023 Netball World cup hosts South Africa 49:47, on the final day of the tournament held in Cape Town.

This is Uganda’s highest Netbball ranking ever.

The She Cranes’ victory was a sweet revenge against South Africa who stopped Uganda from reaching the semi-finals.

Besides the victory, the She Cranes secured four Player-of-the-Match accolades courtesy of Shadia Nassanga who got 3 while Mary Nuba Cholkol secured the fourth accolade.

The majestic Cholkol, a former refugee from South Sudan, and mother, was a key player for Uganda and a source of spackle and excitement everytime she held the ball.

The Guardian newspaper of UK praised her in a lengthy profile, when they wrote that: “There are few sights in netball more majestic than Uganda’s Mary Cholhok in full flight. When the 6ft 7in shooter leaps through the air it is as if time itself is suspended.”

The victory is a source of good news and perhaps vindication for the team whose leaders were recently involved in controversy over accountability with the National Council of Sports.

The She Crane’s victory has been celebrated by many leaders including Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi and other politicians.

Australia beat England 61-45 to win Netball World Cup on Sunday, while Jamaica beat New Zealand 52-45 to claim bronze and third global ranking.

It’s the 12th time Australia are winning the Netball World cup.

The She Cranes get it done 🙌 It all came down to the final moment but an incredible 49-47 victory for @shecranes256 over hosts @Netball_SA sees them become the top seeded team in Africa 🇺🇬#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/KWaz8suusv — World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023

