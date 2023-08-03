The Gazelles stumble against Rwanda at #WomenAfrobasket

Connect with us
The Gazelles – Uganda’s National Basketball side

Uganda’s national women basketball side The Gazelles stumbled in their quest to reach the semi-finals of the continental Women Afrobasket tournament ongoing in Kigali Rwanda.

The Gazelles, whose style, fluidity and power had excited many sports lovers in recent days, were humbled by the hosts Rwanda 66-61. Rwanda reached the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in history.

Uganda’s loss was particularly painful because the girls had led well in the first two quarters of the game.

It’s been a roller-coaster ride for the Gazelles who reached made history by reaching the quarter finals of the Women Afro basketball competition for the first time in history.

Our girls bow out with their heads held high, especially after beating 11-time Champions Senegal, in the group stages of the tournament.

The game was attended by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame. Uganda’s side however lacked supporters and no politician was seen to give morale to the history makers.

President Paul Kagame witnessed his country’s women basketballers make history

