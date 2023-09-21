FDC power struggle deepens with announcement of new leaders

A power struggle for the leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change has deepened after one faction of the party chose Kampala Lord Mayor Hajj as the new party president and Harrod Kaija as the party’s Secretary General.

This happened on Tuesday at Katonga where some members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) met at Katonga – the personal office of former Party President Dr. Kizza Besigye, and announced they had overthrown Patrick Oboi Amuriat and the party Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

The duo is accused of accepting billions of money from President Museveni with the aim of weakening the party.

Amuriat has however remained defiant and says he intends to keep the seat and will be nominated for the same job on Thursday September 21, 2023.

A number of MPs who are also members of the Party’s NEC have vowed vowed allegiance to Lukwago and said they are determined to wrestle control of their party from Amuriat-led faction , on top of gaining control of their party headquarters at Najjanankumbi.

Hoima City MP Nyakato Asinansi said: “Congratulations to the new @FDCOfficial1 President and Lord Mayor @EriasLukwago_ and your team. There is no doubt that you will effectively lead us in this phase of the struggle! Together we shall liberate our country!”

Her Buhweju County counterpart Francis Mwijukye added: ” Congratulations Hon Lord Mayor @EriasLukwago_ , the new President of the @FDCOfficial1. Now work begins! First phase of liberation is done… Next phase is to reclaim our headquarters!”

Comments

comments