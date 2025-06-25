Manchester United close on £60m-plus deal to buy Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Bryan Mbeumo worth more than £60m that would make Brentford forward Ruben Amorim’s second major signing of the summer after Matheus Cunha.

The initial fee is understood to be agreed, with the clubs discussing add-ons that may take the overall deal close to Brentford’s £65m valuation. It would take United’s spending to about £125m after they paid Cunha’s £62.5m release clause to buy him from Wolves.

Brentford rate the 25-year-old Mbeumo in the same bracket as Cunha, who is a year older. The Brazilian is believed to earn a basic £150,000 a week, so Mbeumo’s salary would at least match this. Last season, the Cameroonian scored 20 league goals, with Cunha registering 15.

Amorim retains an interest in signing a No 9, and Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku is on the head coach’s radar. Nkuku joined Chelsea for £52m in summer 2023 and has scored 17 times in 58 appearances. The France international played as a No 10 for the whole of Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Espérance in their final Club World Cup group game.

Source: The Guardian

Comments

comments