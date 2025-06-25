Sports
Mamelodi Sundowns Eye Historic FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Against Fluminense
South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns are on the cusp of making history at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with a crucial Group F clash against Brazilian giants Fluminense set for today, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. A victory against the reigning Copa Libertadores champions would see the 2016 CAF Champions League winners become the first African club to reach the tournament’s expanded Round of 16.
The Brazilians will host the crucial match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET/noon PT (10:00 PM EAT).
Mamelodi Sundowns currently sit third in Group F with 3 points, just one point behind both Fluminense (4 points) and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund (4 points), who occupy first and second place respectively. The equation is clear for the “Brazilians of Africa”: win or go home. A victory would see Sundowns draw level on points with Fluminense and advance based on the head-to-head tiebreaker, which is the determining factor at this stage.
Following a thrilling 3-4 defeat to Borussia Dortmund over the weekend – a match widely hailed as the most exciting of the tournament so far – Sundowns’ forward Arthur Sales reflected on the intense competition. “I think everyone is very proud of the performance we displayed. We took many lessons from that match,” Sales stated. “When you play such big teams, you get to learn a lot, and we did. We can apply these lessons in our next game when we face Fluminense.”
Sales emphasized the high caliber of play at the tournament, asserting that “The competition in this tournament is of the highest level. Participating in this tournament and playing these games has proven that Mamelodi Sundowns can match the level of competition with the different teams.” He expressed confidence in securing another victory that would propel them into the knockout stage.
Anticipating a challenging encounter, Sales noted, “I think when Fluminense watched our game against Dortmund, they saw the quality we will bring to the pitch against them. It’s going to be a good game because both teams play the same kind of football.” He acknowledged the threat posed by key Fluminense players such as Jhon Arias, Thiago Silva, and Matheus Martinelli but affirmed, “We are ready and excited to take them on, hoping for a positive result.”
Ugandan international and former Cranes captain Denis Onyango could make his first appearance in this tournament, with first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams potentially being rested for the decisive fixture.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 features an expanded format with 32 teams divided into eight groups of four, with the top two from each group progressing to the Round of 16. The group stage concludes today, with the knockout phase set to begin on June 28.