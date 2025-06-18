Sports
Sundowns Weather the Storm, Secure Crucial Opening Win at Club World Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC from South Africa kicked off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign in perfect fashion, overcoming South Korea’s Ulsan HD with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Exploria Stadium on Wednesday. Iqraam Rayners’ solitary strike proved the difference, as “The Brazilians” demonstrated impressive resilience to claim maximum points in a game that literally weathered a storm.
The highly anticipated Group F encounter faced an unexpected hurdle before a ball was even kicked. French referee Clément Turpin, citing a severe weather alert, promptly ordered both teams off the pitch and back to their dressing rooms as an imminent thunderstorm threatened proceedings. After a significant delay, the skies cleared, and the match was given the green light, much to the anticipation of the fans.
When play finally commenced, Mamelodi Sundowns quickly asserted their dominance in the first half. Their proactive approach saw them create several opportunities, with Rayners at the heart of their attacking forays. The prolific forward initially had a goal disallowed for handball, a moment of frustration quickly forgotten as he fired Masandawana into a deserved lead in the 36th minute with a neat and decisive finish. Just three minutes later, Rayners again found the back of the net, only for his celebrations to be cut short by the offside flag.
Ulsan HD emerged from the halftime break with renewed vigor, controlling the majority of possession in the second half. However, they found the Mamelodi Sundowns defense an impenetrable wall. The South African champions showcased their defensive prowess, absorbing pressure and holding firm to deny Ulsan any clear-cut chances and secure a vital clean sheet.
This crucial victory puts Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of Group F, a promising start given that their formidable group rivals, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense, played out a goalless draw in their opening fixture.
Mamelodi Sundowns will look to build on this momentum when they return to action on Saturday, facing a challenging encounter against Borussia Dortmund. In the other Group F clash, Fluminense will battle Ulsan HD, as the race for knockout stage qualification intensifies.