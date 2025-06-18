Sports
Crested Cranes Crushed 4-0 by Kenya in CECAFA Women’s Championship
The Uganda National Women’s Football team, the Crested Cranes, endured a chastening 4-0 defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Kenya in their third outing at the CECAFA Women’s Championship on Tuesday. The loss at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam marks Uganda’s second setback in three games in the ongoing regional tournament, leaving their championship hopes hanging by a thread.
Despite a bright start where they created several early opportunities and consistently “knocked on the door,” the Crested Cranes lacked the clinical edge to convert their chances. Their misfortune in front of goal was swiftly punished by a clinical Kenyan side, who proved far more decisive in the final third.
Kenya’s opener came in the 18th minute when Diana Wacera connected with a dropping header that left Ugandan goalkeeper Lillian Nakiirya with no chance. Just ten minutes later, Kenya doubled their advantage. A lapse in concentration from Uganda’s backline allowed Dorcus Sikobe to tap in from close range, extending the Harambee Starlets’ lead. The first half woes for Uganda were compounded moments before the break when Violet Wanyonyi, utilising her blistering pace, surged past an advancing Nakiirya to slot home Kenya’s third, giving them a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime.
In the second stanza, the Crested Cranes attempted to mount a comeback, with Sylvia Kabene leading the charge. However, Kenya’s custodian, Lillian Onyango, was alert to the danger and proved impenetrable, thwarting Uganda’s efforts to get on the scoreboard. To add insult to injury, Martha Emedot sealed Kenya’s dominant performance by netting the fourth goal for the rampant Harambee Starlets, securing a comprehensive victory.
This heavy defeat leaves Uganda in a precarious position in the CECAFA Women’s Championship standings. The Crested Cranes are now set to conclude their campaign against host nation Tanzania, which recently delivered a resounding 6-0 thrashing to Burundi. Uganda will need a significant turnaround in performance and results to salvage pride from what has been a challenging tournament thus far.
Crested Cranes Starting XI: Lillian Nakiirya (GK), Jolly Kobusinge, Desire Katisi Natooro, Zaina Namuleme, Margaret Kunihira, Jovia Nakagolo, Shamirah Nalugya, Dorcus Lwalisa, Jamilah Nabulime, Sylivia Kabene, Zainah Nandede.