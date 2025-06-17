Sports
Esperance Stumbles in Club World Cup Opener, Flamengo Takes Control
Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis endured a disappointing start to their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Monday, falling 2-0 to Brazilian giants Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field. Goals in each half from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo secured a comfortable victory for the South American side.
The match also marked the debut for former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, who recently joined Flamengo and made his first appearance for the club.
Esperance is one of four African representatives at this prestigious tournament. Egypt’s Al Ahly kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw against Inter Miami on the opening day. Looking ahead, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face Ulsan HD from South Korea on Wednesday morning, while Morocco’s Wydad AC, placed in Group G, will challenge defending champions Manchester City tomorrow.
For Esperance, currently in Group D, the focus now shifts to their next fixture on Saturday, where they will face Los Angeles FC. The American side also started their tournament with a 2-0 defeat, losing to Chelsea in their opening group game. Both teams will be eager to secure their first points and keep their hopes alive in the competition.