Ministry of Education Opens Student Loan Applications for 2025/26 Academic Year
The Ministry of Education and Sports has officially opened the application window for student loans for the Academic Year 2025/26, aiming to broaden equitable access to higher education for deserving Ugandan students. The scheme is designed to support highly qualified individuals who might otherwise be unable to afford university or tertiary education, while simultaneously building a sustainable revolving fund.
Dr. Kedrace R. Turyagyenda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports, confirmed that the loan will comprehensively cover tuition fees, functional fees, and essential appliances for students with disabilities. Furthermore, research funds may also be provided, subject to budget availability. The loans are exclusively available for students pursuing undergraduate diplomas and degree programs.
The scheme encompasses a wide range of approved public and private chartered universities, as well as other tertiary institutions across Uganda.3 Programs prioritised for support include critical fields vital for national development, such as agriculture and conservation sciences, various engineering disciplines, laboratory science programs, human medicine and healthcare management sciences, and nursing and midwifery, among others.
Prospective applicants are urged to access the Ministry’s official website to create an account on the dedicated online loan application system. The deadline for submitting applications is Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 23:59 hours local time.4 The Ministry emphasized that incomplete or late applications will not be processed.
The maximum loan limit per annum has been set at UShs. 7,600,000. Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable loan processing fee of UShs. 53,000, which includes all bank charges.
The Ministry has issued a strong warning against fraudsters and advises all applicants to avoid using third-party services for their applications. All submitted information will undergo stringent verification for accuracy, and any applicant found to have made false statements will automatically forfeit their opportunity for funding and could face legal consequences.
Key Dates and Requirements at a Glance:
- Application Deadline: Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 23:59 hours local time5
- Loan Processing Fee: UShs. 53,000 (non-refundable, inclusive of bank charges)
- Maximum Annual Loan Limit: UShs. 7,600,000
Required Documents for Application:
- Admission letter from an approved institution
- Applicant’s National ID
- Parents’ National IDs
- Death certificate (if applicable, for deceased parents)
- Academic certificates and transcripts
- Birth certificate
- Recent passport-sized photograph
- Proof of payment for the loan processing fee
For any assistance with the application process, students are encouraged to contact the Ministry directly through their official contact numbers or social media channels.