Gulu Hospital Sued Over Child’s Death, Medical Neglect Cited
The Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) and a grieving mother, Ms. Nampeera Miriam, have jointly lodged a formal complaint against Gulu Regional Referral Hospital before the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC). The complaint, filed today, June 25, 2025, alleges severe medical mismanagement and neglect that is believed to have directly led to the untimely death of Ms. Nampeera’s one-year-and-nine-month-old son, Amanya Ezekiel Treasure, on May 3, 2024.
According to the detailed complaint, Amanya Ezekiel Treasure first fell ill on May 1, 2024, and was initially diagnosed with tonsillitis. Despite receiving medication, his condition alarmingly worsened, necessitating his admission to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital. However, the complaint asserts that the hospital then failed to conduct a comprehensive clinical assessment or proper physical examination of the critically ill child. Instead, Ms. Nampeera was reportedly instructed to purchase various medications from outside the hospital.
As the young child’s health deteriorated further, he began vomiting blood and exhibiting clear signs of respiratory distress. The complaint vehemently argues that the hospital allegedly failed to provide urgent and appropriate medical care, culminating in the preventable death of Amanya Ezekiel Treasure.
Ms. Dhafa Esther, representing CEHURD’s Strategic Litigation Program, read a statement to the media after filing the complaint, emphasizing the gravity of the situation: “Today, 25th June 2025, the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), together with Ms. Nampeera Miriam, have complained Gulu Regional Referral Hospital before the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC). This complaint stems from the alleged medical mismanagement and neglect of the Late Amanya Ezekiel Treasure on 3rd May 2024, leading to his death.”
Ms. Namaganda Jane Kibira, a lawyer at CEHURD, underscored the fundamental importance of upholding human rights within the healthcare sector. She expressed profound disappointment, stating, “It is unfortunate that despite Constitutional provisions mandating all organs and agencies of government to uphold and promote the rights and freedoms of individuals, Ms. Nampeera has got to bear the pain of losing a child, throughout her lifetime. It is also clear, in our view, that some health professionals who are mandated by the Professional Code of Ethics of medical and dental practitioners to protect human rights are turning into violators of the same.”
The heartbroken mother, Ms. Nampeera Miriam, shared her personal anguish and quest for accountability. “It’s very painful to see a child die,” she recounted. “Even if I was a student then, I did my best not to self-medicate but to take my child to authorities, who I expected to examine and treat my child. I was disappointed, I still feel the pain. I need justice for my child.”
The complainants are seeking several crucial remedies from the UMDPC. These include holding the Medical Director and the implicated healthcare professionals liable for their alleged misconduct and for violating the fundamental rights of both the child and the mother. Furthermore, they are demanding a comprehensive audit of the pediatric care system at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, aiming to uncover and address systemic deficiencies.
Ms. Dhafa Esther concluded with a statement of hope for systemic change: “We remain hopeful that the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council will uphold justice, safeguard health rights, and ensure systemic improvements in the delivery of healthcare services, especially for children.” This pivotal case serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for robust accountability and transparency within the healthcare system, and the unwavering importance of protecting patients’ human rights to ensure they receive the quality care and treatment they rightfully deserve.