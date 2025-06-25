Chief Justice Meets ULS Council Over Access to Justice, Masaka Strike

Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo

In a high-level engagement aimed at strengthening the administration of justice in Uganda, Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo met with members of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) Council on Friday, June 20, to address pressing concerns around access to justice. The meeting, held in the Chief Justice’s chambers at the Supreme Court, brought together senior members of the Judiciary and the ULS to discuss matters including judicial delays, a lawyers’ strike in Masaka, and systemic reform.

The ULS delegation was led by Vice President Mr. Anthony Asiimwe and included Treasurer Mr. Arthur Isiko, alongside regional Council Members Mr. Emmanuel Omiat Egaru (Northern), Mr. Samuel Muhumuza (Western), and Mr. Eddie Nangulu (Eastern). Also present was the Acting Principal Judge, Hon. Lady Justice Okuo Jane Kajuga.

Central to the discussion was the sit-down strike by ULS members in the Masaka Chapter, which began on June 16 in protest against case backlogs and delays in handling bail applications. The Chief Justice acknowledged the concerns and outlined a series of interventions already in motion to mitigate the crisis and improve service delivery in the region.

Strategic Judicial Interventions Unveiled

According to the Chief Justice, the Judiciary had launched measures even before the protest. These include:

Allocation of two criminal sessions for the third and fourth quarters of the current financial year, with one session already concluded and the other ongoing. A Plea Bargain Camp is scheduled to start on June 30, 2025, with participation from two High Court Judges from other stations and over 100 inmates already registered. Four additional sessions are planned for the first quarter of FY 2025/26 to allow resident judges to focus on civil matters.

The long-awaited operationalisation of the Rakai High Court in the next financial year to serve Greater Masaka. The return of the Senior Resident Judge to the Masaka High Court Circuit in July 2025 will eliminate the need to post an additional judge.

The meeting concluded with a set of consensus resolutions:

1. Continued professional and cordial engagement between the Judiciary and ULS.

2. Issuance of a detailed public statement on case management efforts in Masaka.

3. A JLOS-wide stakeholder meeting to be convened by the Chief Justice to address broader systemic justice issues.

4. A detailed inventory of all bail applications pending for more than three months will be compiled by the Acting Principal Judge.

5. A follow-up meeting will be scheduled to review and respond to emerging access-to-justice challenges.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo reaffirmed the Judiciary’s commitment to constructive dialogue and responsive service delivery, emphasising the importance of Bar-Bench collaboration. “Justice must not only be done, but it must also be seen to be done—promptly and fairly. The Judiciary remains dedicated to people-centred justice,” he said.

The Uganda Law Society echoed this commitment, agreeing to work in closer coordination with judicial actors to ensure improved justice outcomes across the country.

