Queen Jovia Mutesi, the ‘Inebantu’ of Busoga has been found

The Kyabazinga of Busoga William Wilberforce Kadumbula Nadiope has finally announced his chosen queen by the names of Jovia Mutesi.

Busoga Katwikiro (Prime Minister) Joseph Muvawala, made the official announcement saying: “I officially announce that we have got Her Royal Highness, the Inebantu of Busoga, Mutesi Jovia. Following the just concluded traditional ceremonies earlier in the day that were successful held.”

The Kayabazinga himself had earlier posted Inhebantu’s virtual portrait on his X (formerly twitter) handle.

Dr. Muvawala also announced that Kyabazinga will tie the knot with his wife on Sunday November 18, 2023 at Christ Cathedral Bugembe.

Below is Katwikiro’s full statement on the matter.

