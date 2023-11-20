Busoga’s Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi reveals how she met Kyabazinga

The newly wed Inhebantu (Queen of Busoga) Jovia Mutesi, has revealed how she met the Kyabazinga of Busoga Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope iv.

In her maiden speech to the people of Busoga, Inhebantu Mutesi, speaking in fluent Lusoga, said she met Kyabazinga in ‘the midst of confusion’ as she was trying to choose which course she would do at University for her undergraduate.

Inhebantu Mutesi told an ecstatic crowd that elder brothers connected her to Kyabazinga for advice on which course she should opt for since it was in the same field of economics as his.

“When i left Namagunga, I was offered Economics at Makerere (University.) But I didn’t like it since our family is full of accountants, I wanted to do Accounting in Finance. I was confused. (I asked myself), should I stay at Makerere or go to Nkozi (to do my preferred course).



“Amidst that confusion I asked my brothers to help me find someone who I should talk to about this matter. The friend I got to help me get out of this confusion was Baba (Kyabazinga),

“Baba told me he studied economics, and asked me to pursue accounting and finance, if that is what woukd pleases me, and told me, ‘let’s see what the future would hold,”

Inhebantu further narrated to an exhilarated audience that she went to Nkozi, studied and passed.

“After I finished my degree, Baba called me and whispered to me. I thank God for having put me in that confusion, without which I probably would not have met Baba.”

