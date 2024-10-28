206 ex-UPDF fighters hang up their guns, return to civilian life

The ex-combatants eager to taste the fruits of their sacrifice

Some 206 members of the Ugabda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) have retired from the force and many are eager to participate in economic development after helping to restore peace in the country, more so in Northern Uganda that was the haven of insecurity by Kony’s LRA.

The former combatants were seen off by the 4th Division Commander, Brig. Gen Felix Busizoori at a colorful ceremony held at Division Headquarters in Gulu on Saturday October 26, 2024.

Gen Busizoo advised the retirees to have concrete business plans with that will ensure they lead better lives instead of becoming delinquents when they squander their packages.

Gen. Busizoori said, the retirees should extend the same discipline in the force to the community as they have been doing in the force while in service.

Gen. Busizoori cautioned the former fighters to avoid betting and gambling or indulge in drinking and womanizing as this would deplete their retirement packages.

He said: “Avoid sports betting and lottery but instead engage into income generating activities.”

He added that the gallant soldiers have served for a very long time and helped to pacify Uganda.

“We recognize the services you have made here in the name of freedom and security,” he added.

He urged the retireea to have a mindset change by embracing civilian life, and not think that life has ended.

“It’s worth jubilating to retire alive. You are going home alive when others did not make it for the struggle of our country,” he said.

According to Gen. Busizoori, retirement is a must for all, therefore they should prepare and be the change agents and not to be a disgrace to the community.

He thanked the retirees for unwavering commitment, discipline, hard work and being Pan Africanists for the sacrifice they offered to fight for peace in the country adding that it should be consolidated well.

Retired Lt. Alfred Ocaya, the Chairperson West Acholi Veteran officer, appreciated the representatives of the retirees, advising his fellow retirees to maintain discipline because it moves together with security.

“Remain disciplined if you are to succeed in the community you are going to and be aware of con men taking advantage of your packages,” said Ocaya.

He cautioned colleagues to avoid being used by people in solving problems with the assumption that they still have power in other conflicts such as land grabbing but rather report to authorities.

“You are going to meet a lot of challenges in the community including land disputes within your families and clans. My advice to you is that the only way to solve such is by reporting to leaders.

He further cautioned them to have respect for the leaders when they go back to the community in their respective places.

“Respect local leaders when in the community and you should not forget reporting to your zonal pension office, RDC office, CAO office and the reserve force commander”, he cautioned.

Ocaya also asked them to be relevant to their families by supporting their families but also to desist from joining negative forces that are against the government.

“You have to maintain your security and you have to be the ambassador of others,” he added.

The deputy Resident City Commissioner for Bardege-Layibi Division, Kamba Amir said Integrating in a community is quite unique and are convinced beyond doubt that they can integrate easily in the community.

“Much has been seen by you. We are confident that you can fit into the community and be agents of change.”

Corporal Godfrey Surundu aged 53 a retiree from Arua who served for 23 years thanked God saying it has not been easy but through prayers and the leadership by UPDF he has contributed to the return of peace in northern Uganda and Uganda at large.

He expressed confidence that he will lead a more satisfying life because he has been planning for it before he finally quit the UPDF.

“I will continue with my small project of piggery, bird keeping, banana and coffee plantation which I have started while I was serving before attaining my retirement.”

Out of 206 personnel that were retired, six were warrant officer one, two warrant officers two, six staff sergeants, 15 sergeants, 42 corporals, 31 Lance Corporals, 99 Privates and 5 were retired from another division.

