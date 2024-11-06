Connect with us
Donald Trump makes historic return to Whitehouse

News

Published on

Trump and the Republicans now control the Presidency and the Senate

Former United States President Donald Trump has won the US election and will make a historic return to the White House

The Republican told jubilant crowds in Florida: “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate”.

This is after the Republican candidate won the Senate after flipping several swing states.

This is only the second time in US political history that a former president has won a second non-consecutive term. The first was Glover Cleveland who reigned in 1897.

Of the seven crucial swing states, Trump won North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and is ahead in Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona

