Uganda’s sports authorities pledge to promote Taekwondo in schools

Leaders from Uganda’s Sports governing bodies have pledged to promote the adoption and training of Taekwondo in schools in the country.

This came during a ceremony to mark the successful completion of a six weeks intensive training course in Taekwondo Poomsae for 14 Ugandan coaches.

Held at Fairway Hotel in Kampala on Friday October 25, the ceremony was marked by a live demonstration of Taekwondo Poomsae, after which the best performers were awarded prizes and certificates of completion for all the participants.

Judith Aujo, one of the trainees and one of the very few certified female Ugandan Taekwondo coaches, described Poomsae, as a form of Taekwondo, that is characterized with more controlled ‘softer’ movements, stances and transitions. She added that it is slightly different from Taekwondo Kyorugi or Sparring which is characterised with more energetic and faster movements.

Ms. Sarah Chelangat, the Acting Administrative Secretary at the National Council of Sports (NCS), said that Taekwondo is already recognized as one of the 51 sports disciplines by the government.

Ms. Chelangat said that when the National Sports policy, which is being developed, is completed by the Ministry of Education, NSC is ready to provide the necessary support in terms of planning and budgeting for the sport to enable it prosper and bring Uganda medals.

Mr Said Twine, from the National Curriculum Development Centre, also promised to encourage colleagues responsible for the Sports Syllabus at NCDC to include Taekwondo among disciplines that are taught and examined at different levels.

The Embassy of Korea in Uganda, with support from the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation (KSPO) and Taekwondo Promotion Foundation in Korea, organised the six weeks intensive training at Makerere University.

Master Kim Kunga Joo, from Kukkiwon Taekwondo Academy in Korea conducted the Poomsae training.

Alijah Njawuzi, from the National Olympic Committee praised Korea for supporting Taekwondo, observing that it instills a high sense of discipline among athletes, a key pillar of excellence in every Olympic sporting event.

Mr. Yi Seunghee, the Second Secretary at the Embassy of Korea in Uganda, congratulated the participants for their commitment to the course. He said the just ended training is one of several such trainings and competitions that the Embassy organizes every year in Uganda.

Mrs. Peninah Aligawesa Kabenge, the Principal Sports Coordinator at Makerere University also hailed the Koreans for supporting the development of Taekwondo through training of coaches.

Segawa Robert, one of the trainees testified that Taekwondo contributed to building resilience and discipline among children from his locality during the COVID-19 lockdown, values that helped the kids to return to school when the lockdowns were lifted.

Segawa reassured parents and school administrators to embrace Taekwondo, noting that it is one of the safest sports in the country, contrary to some perceptions that it is a dangerous sport.

